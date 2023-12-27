Assam Rifles & Police Arrest Drug Peddlers and Seize Brown Sugar Worth Rs 9.70 Lakhs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 27, 2023: In a collaborative effort to combat the illicit drug trade, an Assam Rifles Battalion, in conjunction with Patharkandi police station, successfully apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of Brown Sugar on Tuesday.

The operation, prompted by credible information about drug sales, took place in a joint operation between Assam Rifles and police personnel from Baraigram Watch Post under Patharkandi Police Station. The culprits were apprehended in the general area of Nagaria Village, located under Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, Assam.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated 23.7 grams of Brown Sugar, valued at approximately Rs 9,70,000. The seized individuals, along with the confiscated contraband, were promptly handed over to the custody of Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful joint operation underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles in fostering a drug-free society. The security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to curb the menace of narcotics and maintain public safety.