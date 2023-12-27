PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Approves Improvement & Widening Of 135-km Stretch Of Khowai-Harina Road In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 27, 2023: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted its approval for the improvement and widening of a crucial stretch of National Highway NH-208 in Tripura. The approved project aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure along the route from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina), covering a total length of 134.913 kilometers.

With an estimated investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore, the project includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore, with financial support coming from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme.

The primary objective of the initiative is to foster better road connectivity within various regions of Tripura, offering an alternative route to Assam and Meghalaya through NH-8. The decision to undertake this project was influenced by the imperative need to create a smooth and motorable road, taking into account the socio-economic requirements of the area.

This development is anticipated to not only enhance interstate connectivity between Assam and Tripura via NH-208A but also reduce transit time, ensuring safer travel for commuters. Moreover, the strategic location of the project, running in close proximity to the Bangladesh border, is expected to improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur, and Khowai Border Check Post. This, in turn, is likely to stimulate land border trade with the improvement of the road network in the region.

The selected stretch of NH-208 will play a crucial role in improving connectivity to agricultural areas, tourist destinations, religious sites, and tribal districts within the state that have lagged behind in terms of growth and income. The completion of this project is poised to boost revenue for the state and increase income for the local population.

The construction period for the project spans two years, with an additional commitment to maintaining these National Highway stretches for 5 years (in the case of flexible pavement) or 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) following the completion of construction. This ambitious infrastructure initiative is expected to bring about a transformative impact on the socio-economic landscape of Tripura.