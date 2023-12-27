Tripura: Violent Clash Erupts At BJP Yuva Morcha Meeting As TIPRA Motha Activists Attack & Injure 6 Workers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 27, 2023: In a shocking turn of events, a violent clash took place at the Belbari Community Hall under West Tripura district during an organizational meeting of the Takarjala BJP Yuva Morcha. The incident, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, resulted in six BJP workers sustaining injuries.

The scheduled organizational meeting, convened by the Takarjala BJP Mandal, took a tumultuous turn as TIPRA Motha activists launched a sudden and aggressive attack on the attendees. Among those present were Sepahijala (North) District Yuva Morcha General Secretary Pritam Saha, Secretary Saikat Saha, and Takarjala Mandal President Rabindra Debbarma, along with other Yuva Morcha members.

Eyewitnesses reported that the TIPRA Motha activists stormed the meeting venue, wielding standing knives, and mercilessly attacked BJP workers. The situation escalated rapidly, leaving six BJP workers injured, with visible wounds on their heads and hands.

Prompt response from Radhapur police station staff helped to control the situation. Officers rushed to the scene, rescued the injured individuals, and promptly transported them to Jirania Primary Health Centre for medical attention.

Expressing strong condemnation and protest, Sepahijala District (North) Yuva Morcha Secretary Saikat Saha and other leaders demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. They emphasized that the perpetrators must face strict punishment. In the absence of a proper inquiry, the Youth Morcha workers vowed to initiate a larger movement against TIPRA Motha activists.

The incident has heightened tensions between the two political groups, raising concerns about the need for maintaining law and order in the region. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the violent clash and bring the culprits to justice.