Tripura: Governor, CM, Cabinet Members & MLAs Pay Tribute To Mortal Remains Of MLA Surajit Datta; State Mourning Observed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2023: In a somber turn of events, BJP MLA Surajit Datta, who mysteriously left for heavenly abode, was bid a respectful farewell in a moving ceremony at the Battala crematorium. The news of his disappearance sent shockwaves across the political landscape, and the subsequent mourning saw prominent figures paying their last respects.

The late MLA’s mortal remains were brought to Agartala on Thursday afternoon, with a procession from MBB airport to the Tripura Legislative Assembly premises. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, along with several dignitaries, paid their respects at the Assembly premises. The procession continued to the state secretariat, where Chief Minister Prof (Dr.) Manik Saha led the tributes, laying a wreath in honour of the departed legislator.

Members of the state cabinet, including Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, and other officials, joined in commemorating Surajit Datta’s contributions to Tripura.

Chief Minister Dr Saha spoke emotionally about the late MLA’s nearly five-decade political career, highlighting his seven consecutive wins from the Ramnagar assembly constituency and his role as the Minister of Works during the Congress coalition government. He emphasized Dutta’s philanthropy and widespread popularity, expressing the irreparable damage felt in political circles.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Saha noted Surjit Dutta’s significant impact on state politics, citing his close connection with the people and contributions to social service. The Chief Minister described Datta as a colourful personality and conveyed deep condolences to the family and well-wishers, wishing the departed soul eternal peace.

Reflecting on Surajit Datta’s legacy, Minister Nath praised him as a rare public leader who understood the essence of representation. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Opposition Leader and MLA Animesh Debbarma, and CPIM state secretary and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury also expressed deep sorrow over the MLA’s demise.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman mourned the loss, describing it as the end of a political chapter and the fall of a bright star in the political arena. After tributes at the BJP party office, Surajit Datta’s mortal remains were taken to his residence, where a crowd gathered to bid farewell. The final rites took place at the Battala crematorium, where a guard of honour was accorded in memory of the late MLA. The entire state of Tripura mourns the loss of a beloved leader, social worker, experienced political figure and seven times MLA.