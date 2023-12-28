Tripura Legislative Assembly Gears Up For Winter Session Starting January 5

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2023: In a unanimous decision reached during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence on January 5. The 5-day session is scheduled to run until January 11.

During the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Nath highlighted that the tradition of the first legislative session of every English year beginning with an address by the Governor would continue. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is slated to address the opening day of the session on January 5.

As part of the legislative agenda, the Tripura government is set to introduce two significant bills during the winter session. The proposed bills include the Tripura State Rifle Fourth Amendment and the Tripura State Introduction Good and Service Tax Seventh Amendment Bill.

Moreover, after the Governor’s address on the inaugural day, a condolence proposal will be presented in memory of the late MLA Surajit Datta. It is anticipated that the meeting may adjourn for the day following the condolence offering; however, the final decision rests with the Speaker.

The winter session is expected to address key legislative matters and provide a platform for important discussions and deliberations.