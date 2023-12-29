NIA Arrests More Two Human Traffickers In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 29, 2023: In a late-night operation on the intervening night on Thursday and Friday conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Tripura, two accomplices of human traffickers were apprehended. The suspects, identified as Suman Tripura (30) from Ailmara area under Sabroom police station and Kangphru Mog (38) from Baishnabpur area in South district, are now in custody.

The arrests come as part of the NIA’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities along the Indo-Bangla border. The area has witnessed an influx of Rohingyas entering India with the assistance of various touts or middlemen.

Earlier, on November 8, the NIA had conducted raids across multiple states, including Tripura, leading to the arrest of 44 individuals involved in human trafficking, with 21 apprehended in Tripura alone.

Sources revealed that four cases of human trafficking were registered in NIA branches located in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and Jaipur. In response to these cases, simultaneous operations were carried out in 55 locations across 10 states and Union Territories.

This coordinated effort resulted in the dismantling of human trafficking networks operating in five states. The NIA remains committed to addressing the menace of human trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of the region.