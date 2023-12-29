PM-JanMan Initiative For Tribal Communities To Be Completed In 3 FYs: Tripura Minister Shukla Charan Noatia

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 29, 2023: In a significant move towards the upliftment of tribal communities, the Janjati Adhivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JanMan) has unveiled eleven key development projects spanning across 18 states, including the state of Tripura. The estimated cost for these projects is a whopping Rs 24 thousand crores, as announced by Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) minister Shukla Charan Noatia, in a press conference held on Friday at Secretariat here.

Noatia highlighted that the projects, being executed in mission mode, aim to address critical aspects of tribal development. The focus areas include the provision of clean housing, establishment of a piped water system, rural road infrastructure, electrification, quality education, skill development, healthcare, nutrition, and overall enhancement of living conditions for tribal communities.

Collaborating efforts are underway, with 11 departments of the state government working in tandem to implement these initiatives. According to Noatia, beneficiaries will receive Rs 2 lakh 35 thousand to construct a ‘pucca’ house, marking a significant step towards improving living standards.

To ensure the effective implementation of the schemes, committees have been constituted at both the state and district levels. The Chief Secretary heads the state-level committee, while the District Magistrate leads the district-level committees. These committees have already commenced their operations.

Providing an update on the progress, Noatia stated that 60 to 70 percent of the survey work has been completed in Tripura. The ambitious goal is to conclude the entire project within the next three years, spanning 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26.

MLA Pramod Reang and the Director of Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) department was present. Reang also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for initiating this project. He emphasized that the benefits of these schemes are exclusively intended for the financially weaker sections of the Reang community residing in the state.