Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Writes Ashwini Vaishnaw; Seeks Special Train For Devotees To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 29, 2023: In a formal letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura has requested the arrangement of a special train from Agartala to Ayodhya on the 20th of January.

The purpose of this special train is to facilitate the travel of devotees from Tripura to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for the 22nd of January, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Saha emphasized the cultural and religious significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, describing it as a momentous occasion symbolizing unity, harmony, and the rich cultural heritage of the nation. Approximately 2000 devotees from the state of Tripura are eager to participate as pilgrims in this auspicious event, undertaking their journey from Agartala to Ayodhya on the 20th of January, 2024, and returning on the 23rd of January, 2024.

In the letter, Chief Minister Saha expressed confidence that the support of the Union Railway Minister would not only generate goodwill among the people of Tripura but also uphold the spirit of unity and inclusiveness associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

Dr. Saha urged prompt attention to the request, stating that it would be immensely beneficial in ensuring the success of this pilgrimage. He requested the Union Railway Minister to direct the concerned authorities to urgently look into the matter and take the necessary steps to arrange the special train service on the specified dates. The Chief Minister added that the fair cost for the journey would be borne by the pilgrims themselves.

The request, if fulfilled, is expected to facilitate the seamless travel of devotees from Tripura to Ayodhya, allowing them to participate in this historic and significant event.