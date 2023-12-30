Pro Talks ULFA Signs Historic Peace Accord With Centre, Assam govt

NET Web Desk

In a monumental step towards peace, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberated Front of Asom (ULFA) has officially declared the dismantling of the group after signing a tripartite peace treaty with the Indian government.

The accord, signed by ULFA led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, signifies the end of over 44 years of armed resistance.

Key provisions of the peace agreement include the reservation of 97 assembly seats in Assam for indigenous people, an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and the declaration of annual Assam floods as a “national priority.”

Home Minister Shah emphasized the significance of bridging the gap between Delhi and Northeast, citing the nine peace and border-related agreements signed in the last five years.

Assam CM Sarma highlighted the historic nature of the deal, addressing the political insecurity felt by Assamese people since the armed struggle began in 1988, resulting in the loss of over 10,000 lives.

The peace accord also reportedly addresses issues such as the reservation for OBCs in Panchayats, stringent voter registration verification, economic reservation in education and employment, digitization of land records, and the formation of a committee to study problems in sick tea gardens.

Leaders of the pro-talks ULFA faction, including Anup Chetia and Sasadhar Choudhury, stated that the group has no political ambitions and urged the anti-talks faction, led by Paresh Barua, to join negotiations, as reported.

Additionally, Choudhury clarified the ULFA’s stance on contentious issues, asserting that matters related to the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are sub-judice, emphasizing a cautious approach until the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The ULFA, established in 1979, gained prominence in the 1990s as one of the deadliest armed outfits, as per reports.

Notably, talks with the pro-talks faction began in 2011, facing resistance from the anti-talks faction led by Paresh Barua, currently believed to be residing along the China-Myanmar border.

This tripartite agreement, the second of its kind after the Naga Peace Accord in 2015, holds significant political implications for the BJP, especially preceding the Congress’s Bharay Nyay Yatra in the region.

The accord symbolises a major stride towards lasting peace in Assam, marking the end of a prolonged era of conflict.