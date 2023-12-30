Two NLFT (BM) Rebels Surrender Before BSF In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 30, 2023: In a major blow to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) faction led by Biswamohan Debbarma (BM), two of its unlisted cadres surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities at the Border Out Post (BOP) R C Nath in Chawmanu of Dhalai district on Saturday.

The surrendered rebels have been identified as Prahar Jay Tripura and Debajay Tripura, both residents of village Thalchera in Chawmanu. They had joined the NLFT (BM) group in October this year and underwent arms training in Bangladesh. However, they soon realized the futility of the violent movement and decided to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of the nation.

According to BSF sources, the duo surrendered without any weapons and expressed their willingness to lead a normal life. They also appealed to their fellow insurgents to shun violence and return to the fold of the law.

Tripura has been witnessing a decline in insurgency-related incidents in the last few years, thanks to the concerted efforts of the central and state agencies. Several NLFT (BM) cadres have surrendered in the recent past, following the peace talks initiated by the Tripura government with the outfit. The state government has also announced a rehabilitation package for the surrendered militants, which includes monetary assistance, vocational training and education.

The surrender of the two NLFT (BM) rebels is seen as a positive sign for the peace and development of the state. It is also expected to inspire other misguided youths to abandon the path of violence and embrace the democratic process.