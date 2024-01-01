Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Praises PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Says It Is More Popular Than ‘Ramayana’ & ‘Mahabharata’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 01, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, saying that it has become more popular than the epic TV shows Ramayana and Mahabharata. He made this remark after listening to the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, along with the common people of Ward No. 20 of Agartala Municipal Corporation under 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency. AMC Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Central Zone chairperson Ratna Datta and other local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Saha said that he was impressed by the Prime Minister’s message of working for the welfare of the people, irrespective of winning or losing elections. He said that the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of using technology for the benefit of the society, and urged the public representatives to stay connected with the people through various means of communication.

The Chief Minister also echoed the Prime Minister’s call for unity and harmony among the people of Tripura, and said that everyone should work together to build a better and prosperous state. He said that the Prime Minister advised the people to avoid noise pollution, and to respect the sentiments of the devotees who are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said that the Prime Minister asked the people to refrain from attending the ceremony in large numbers, as it could create chaos and hamper the Covid-19 protocols.

Dr. Saha also praised the Prime Minister for ensuring the security and sovereignty of the country, and said that Narendra Modi means guarantee. He said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled the aspirations of the people by launching various welfare schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free cooking gas connections to the poor households. He said that after listening to the Mann Ki Baat programme, he distributed cooking gas connections to the beneficiaries of the scheme, as well as blankets to the needy people in the area. He said that he will continue to follow the Prime Minister’s guidance and serve the people of Tripura with dedication and sincerity.