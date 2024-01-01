Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Highlights Importance Of Electricity At TSECL’s 20th Foundation Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 01, 2024: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), the state-owned power distribution company, celebrated its 20th foundation day on Monday with a colourful procession and a health camp at its corporate office premises at North Banmalipur here in Agartala city. The chief guest of the event was Power Minister Ratanlal Nath, who inaugurated the rally by waving the flag and blowing balloons in the morning. The rally, which included the employees and officials of TSECL, then marched through various streets of the capital city.

In his address, Power Minister Ratanlal Nath emphasized the essential role of electricity in every aspect of life and the development of the country. He said that the current central and state governments are committed to providing electricity service to every household and that this work is progressing rapidly. He also said that by using new and advanced technology, the state can save a lot of money and increase its power generation capacity. He cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has appealed to the people of the country to reduce their dependence on natural gas and coal-based power generation and focus on renewable energy sources. He urged the people of Tripura to also think about alternative and sustainable ways of producing and consuming electricity. He further said that during the current government, the per capita income of the people of the state has increased to Rs. 1,49,000, which is a sign of economic growth and prosperity.

Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Power Department, also spoke on the occasion and congratulated TSECL for completing 20 years of service. He said that TSECL started its journey on this day in 2005 and since then has been working hard to meet the power demands of the state. He said that a meeting was recently held with the power secretaries of various states under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ways to achieve the goal of universal electrification in the country. He expressed his confidence that TSECL will continue to perform well and contribute to the development of the state and the nation.

Corporation’s Director (Finance) Sarbajit Dogra delivered the welcome address and thanked the power minister and the secretary for their presence and guidance. He also thanked the employees and officials of TSECL for their dedication and hard work. He said that TSECL has been providing reliable and affordable power supply to the consumers and has also been implementing various schemes and projects to improve the power infrastructure and efficiency in the state. He said that TSECL has also been taking initiatives to promote renewable energy sources and energy conservation in the state.

As part of the foundation day celebration, a health camp was also organized at the corporate office premises, where 92 people were examined and given free medicine. The health camp was attended by TPGL Technical Director Anil Khanna, Tripura Power Transmission Limited GM Ranjan Debbarma, GM (Finance) Gautam Mukherjee and others. The power minister also interacted with the people who came to the health camp and wished them good health and happiness.