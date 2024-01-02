BSF Tripura Frontier: Safeguarding Borders, Achieving Milestones in 2023; 41.82 Crore Worth of Contraband Intercepted

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 02, 2023: In a steadfast commitment to national security, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, established in 1965, has consistently demonstrated exemplary bravery and professionalism. Upholding the motto “Jeevan Paryant Kartavya,” the force tackles diverse challenges, emphasizing its dedication to the nation.

Amidst inhospitable terrains and adverse climatic conditions, BSF Tripura Frontier has played a pivotal role in fighting insurgency, maintaining border sanctity, and preventing trans-border crimes. The force, working in highly malaria-infested zones, has forged strong synergy with state authorities and intelligence agencies, fostering harmony among the border population.

In the preceding year, BSF Tripura Frontier achieved significant milestones. The force exhibited heightened surveillance and alertness, resulting in the successful rescue of 1,980 cattle heads. Contraband seizures included 2,02,535 bottles of Phensedyl, 16,750.18 kgs of Ganja, 98,003 Yaba tablets, 3.998 kg of gold, and more, totaling ₹41,82,23,177. Additionally, joint operations led to the destruction of approximately 20,12,400 Ganja saplings illegally grown on 1,007 acres in Tripura.

BSF, as a border guarding force, extends its care to the bordering populace. Civic Action Programs, encompassing free medical camps, cataract operations, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural activities, contribute to the well-being of the community.

Under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” BSF organized events such as band displays, weapon exhibitions, and photo exhibitions throughout the year. International Yoga Day saw various sessions held across the state. Awareness drives like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ were executed, alongside extensive plantation drives to protect the environment.

In September 2023, the IG BSF – Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference in Chattogram, Bangladesh, facilitated discussions on bilateral issues, enhancing coordination between the Border Guarding Forces for the well-being of border-area residents.

Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS IG Frontier HQ Tripura, celebrated the New Year with the jawans, applauding their tireless efforts. During Sainik Sammelan, he motivated the troops to remain physically and mentally fit while emphasizing dedication and devotion to their duty.

BSF Tripura Frontier remains committed to safeguarding Tripura’s international borders with Bangladesh. The force pledges to maintain frequent contact and coordination with all key stakeholders, ensuring the security and well-being of the state.