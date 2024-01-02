East Agartala Police Arrest Notorious Thief Gang, Recover Stolen Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 4 lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 02, 2024: The East Agartala police station staff have arrested four members of a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from their possession. The arrests were made on the basis of secret information received by the police on Tuesday.

According to Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Debaprasad Roy, the city has witnessed a rise in theft cases due to scarcity, hunger and drug dealing. He said that the arrested thieves will be interrogated to get more information about their gang and their modus operandi.

A police official said that the thief gang was involved in several cases of theft of gold jewellery from Banmalipur and Dhaleswar areas. The police had registered cases on December 20 and 29 last year, following complaints from the victims. The police also received complaints of theft from other places in the city.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police zeroed in on the main accused of the gang, Amit Debbarma (22), a resident of Abhoynagar. He was arrested in a raid and various stolen items were recovered from him. Upon interrogation, he revealed the names of three other members of the gang, who were also arrested.

They are Abhijit Debbarma (27) resident of Indranagar, Kamal Debbarma (24) resident of North Banmalipur and Akash Rabi Das (24) resident of Abhoynagar. The police seized three bikes from them, which were used for committing the thefts.

The police are further investigating the case and trying to recover more stolen items from the gang. The police have also appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.