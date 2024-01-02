Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Swift & Quality Completion of PWD Projects with Advanced Technology

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 02, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha emphasized the need for timely completion and adherence to quality standards in all construction projects under the Public Works Department (PWD) in the state. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of integrating advanced technology in the construction of roads, bridges, and buildings to ensure their sustainability.

In a crucial review meeting held today at Pragna Bhavan, accompanied by key officials, including Chief Minister’s secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary Abhishek Singh, and various Chief Engineers, the Chief Minister outlined the pivotal role of the PWD Department in the state’s development. He underscored the significance of advanced technologies in infrastructure development and urged their incorporation in ongoing and future programs.

The Chief Minister asserted that there would be no compromise on the quality of the state’s infrastructural development. He encouraged prompt resolution of any issues that may arise during the implementation of development programs through constructive discussions.

The meeting extensively covered the success, progress, and new initiatives of the ongoing construction projects undertaken by the PWD in roads, bridges, and buildings. Supervising engineers from different circles presented detailed reports on the activities within their respective divisions.

During the meeting, the supervising engineer of the 5th Circle, Ambasa, reported that 114.14 km of road construction had been completed out of the targeted 334.70 km for the 2023-24 financial year. Additionally, updates on 34 road construction works under Special Incentive and RIDF projects were highlighted, along with information on the progress of roads transferred from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to the Golden Jubilee Tripura Nirman Yojana.

In the 4th Circle, the supervising engineer from Agartala provided information on the completion of 228.782 km of road work out of the targeted 553.790 km for the fiscal year 2023-24. The status of 47 road construction works under Special Assistance and RIDF projects was also discussed.

The supervising engineer of the 3rd Circle revealed that 353.98 km of roads had been completed out of the targeted 685.53 km for the financial year 2023-24. Furthermore, 18 new roads were approved under the RIDF XXIX project, and construction on 47 buildings was underway.

The meeting concluded with a detailed presentation of construction projects in various divisions under the 5 circles of the state, including information diagrams displaying the progress of roads, bridges, and buildings. Additionally, the current status of major building construction projects under the PWD Department (Building) and the progress of roads and bridges constructed by the PWD Department (National Highways) were discussed.