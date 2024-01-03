MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Kicks Off 3-Day Tripura Visit With Agartala Integrated Land Port Inspection

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 03, 2024: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, began her three-day trip to Tripura by visiting the Agartala Integrated Land Port on Wednesday.

She met with the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and lauded their role in ensuring the smooth development of the North Eastern region, which is vital for the country’s growth.

Speaking to the media, Minister Lekhi said that the frequent visits of Union Ministers to the North East are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Be active in public’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’.

She added that the regional development, peace and harmony in the North East are key factors for the nation’s prosperity. She also said that the Union Ministers are closely monitoring the progress of various development projects in the region and providing necessary support.

Minister Lekhi was welcomed by Manager Debashis Nandi at the Integrated Land Port, where she was accompanied by senior officials such as Bimbisar Bhattacharya, Director of Information and Culture Department, and Sanjib Chakma, Joint Director at Agartala Integrated Land Port.

The visit was aimed at assessing the functioning and potential of the land port, which is a crucial link between India and Bangladesh.