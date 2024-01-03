Sikkim: Trap Cameras Deployed Across High-Altitude Regions To Understand Climate Change Impact

NET Web Desk

In order to understand the impact of climate change on large mammals, Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have jointly deployed camera traps across the high-altitude regions of Sikkim.

Reportedly, while retrieving the images from the camera traps recently, multiple captures of Tiger at higher altitudes were observed from Kyongnosla and Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary.

The highest elevation record of a Male Tiger at 3966 m was from Kyongnosla in Gangtok district which is a national record and second highest record globally after Bhutan, as reported.

According to Forest and Environment Department press release, earlier in the year 2019, Tiger was recorded from North Sikkim (3602 m) and in 2023 from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary at (3640 m). Gaur (also known as Indian bison) was observed at an elevation of 3568 m from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary which is a world record, as per reports.

Notably, the occurrence of Gaur, world’s largest cattle species which is endemic to south and southeastern Asia, and most of its population occurs in India, at such high altitudes is a rare observation as they mostly remain below 1800 m.

Moreover, Gaur plays an important role in the food chain being an important prey for large carnivores such as tigers, common leopards, and Asiatic wild dogs.

Other animals photographed in the camera traps reportedly include Sambar, Dhole or wild dog, Himalayan Black Bear, Musk Deer, Serow, Mithun, Goral, etc.