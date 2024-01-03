Tripura Police Seized 25 kg of Cannabis Worth Rs 25 lakh, Lorry Driver Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 03, 2023: The Tripura Police have once again made strides towards ensuring a drug-free Tripura. Acting on intelligence from undisclosed sources, the police were tipped off about an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of cannabis from Agartala to Guwahati.

Early this morning, Ambassa Police Station were strategically positioned at Naka Point, anticipating the illegal drug transfer. Their vigilance paid off when they intercepted a vehicle with the registration number TR01AZ0606. The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the finding of 52 packets containing a total of 25 kg of dry cannabis.

The lorry driver, implicated in the attempted smuggling, was promptly apprehended by the authorities. The market value of the confiscated dry cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand.

A police official confirmed that the arrest and seizure were a result of proactive measures taken based on credible information. The case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover the full extent of the illicit drug operation. This successful operation marks another step forward in Ambassa Police’s ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities in the area.