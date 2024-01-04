Meghalaya Secures Prestigious 2nd Runner-Up Position At National ODOP Awards 2023

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Meghalaya clinched the second runners-up position at the ODOP Awards 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The event, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, celebrated the state’s commitment to the One District One Product (ODOP) Initiative, as reported.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav and National ODOP Awards ceremony, inaugurated by Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, reportedly aimed to honor the outstanding efforts of states, Union Territories, districts, and Indian missions in realizing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the ODOP initiative.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, states, “This recognition is a motivation for our farmers and skilled artisans.”

He further attributed Meghalaya’s success to strategic initiatives, mission mode programs, unique brand creation, Geographic Indication tagging, and robust marketing strategies.

Notably, Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, accepted the award and emphasized the commitment to building a self-reliant India.

He also highlighted Meghalaya’s focus on agri-value chains, quality assurance, and global collaborations for sustainable growth across different sectors.

Meghalaya’s dedication to promoting ODOP products includes awareness campaigns, quality standards, improved infrastructure, specific registration processes, unique branding, technology adoption, gap analyses, exposure visits, and capacity-building workshops.

Notably, the state successfully exported Khasi Mandarin to Dubai, establishing valuable market connections.