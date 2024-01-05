Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Announces Rs 75 Lakh Constituency Fund For MLAs, Opposition Demands Rs 1 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 05, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha announced a hike in the constituency development fund for each MLA from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly on Friday. He said that the decision was taken in response to the long-standing demand of the MLAs to increase the fund for their respective constituencies.

According to the Chief Minister, the total allocation for the constituency development fund sector in Tripura is Rs 30 crore, which is distributed among the 60 MLAs of the state. He said that the additional Rs 25 lakh for each MLA would require an extra Rs 15 crore from the state budget.

However, the opposition parties were not happy with the announcement and demanded that the fund should be raised to Rs 1 crore for each MLA. Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma and CPIM MLA Dipankar Sen also alleged that the funds were not being released in time and that many projects were pending for more than six months. They accused the government of neglecting the development of the constituencies and the welfare of the people.