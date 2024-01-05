Tripura Higher Educational Institutes Struggle With 289 Faculty Shortage Despite 632 Guest Lecturers Engaged

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 05, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha announced on Friday that the general degree colleges, professional institutions, and diploma-level technical institutes, all overseen by the state government, are facing a shortage of 289 faculties. Despite having 703 individuals currently in positions, the deficiency in academic staff has raised concerns about the quality of education in these institutions.

The Chief Minister disclosed this information in response to a query raised by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy on the opening day of the 13th Assembly’s winter session held in Agartala city. Dr Saha acknowledged the crisis and informed the Assembly that the Higher Education Department has undertaken measures to address the shortage of faculty members.

Highlighting the steps taken, Dr Saha stated, “The Department has successfully recruited 103 Assistant Professors for General Degree/Professional Colleges and 57 Lecturers for Diploma Level Technical Institutes in various phases.” He also revealed recent initiatives to fill 75 vacant Assistant Professor positions in Government General Degree Colleges of Tripura.

To cope with the acute shortage of teachers, the Higher Education Department has empowered college authorities to engage Guest Lecturers for the Academic Year 2023-24. Dr Saha emphasized, “Already, 632 Guest Lecturers have been enlisted by the colleges, and further efforts are underway to engage more guest faculties for the seamless operation of academic activities.”

Providing a comprehensive overview, the Chief Minister stated that the total approved posts for teachers in all colleges under the Department amount to 992. However, only 703 positions are currently filled, leaving a significant void of 289 vacancies within the Department.

In response to another query by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, Dr Saha revealed that out of the 25 higher educational institutions run by the government, only nine general degree colleges have permanent Principals, further underscoring the challenges faced by the state’s education system.

As stakeholders grapple with the ongoing faculty crisis, the future of higher education in the state remains uncertain, prompting calls for immediate and effective interventions to address the alarming shortfall in academic staff.