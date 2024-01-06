Joint Meeting Of Anti-Narcotics Operational Group Held To Tackle Escalating Drug Menace In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2024: In a proactive response to the mounting challenge of the drug menace in Tripura, a State-level Anti-Narcotics operational group meeting convened in the Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles on Saturday. The gathering served as a crucial platform for inter-agency coordination, focusing on formulating effective strategies for operations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the outbreak of ethnic riots in Manipur on May 03, 2023, there has been a notable shift in the smuggling of drugs and contraband items from Myanmar. This change is attributed to the non-availability of traditional routes through Manipur. Exploiting the Kuki-Zo-Chin affinity along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and leveraging the Free Movement Regime (FMR), illicit drug cartels are now utilizing routes through Mizoram to smuggle drugs into South Assam/Tripura. Recent seizures along these routes have raised concerns about the potential threat in the future.

Notably, Tripura is emerging as a significant ganja production region, with law enforcement agencies seizing a substantial quantity of ganja in the state. The meeting brought together representatives from various sectors, including the customs department, law enforcement agencies, local government bodies, internal agencies, and the State Police. The collective aim was to pool resources, expertise, and insights to develop a comprehensive approach against the growing drug menace in Tripura.

During the meeting, all key stakeholders engaged in a brainstorming session, exchanging ideas on understanding the current situation, implementing effective measures, and fostering synergy among agencies. Emphasizing the importance of a united front, the agencies highlighted the need for sustained efforts to create a drug-free environment in Tripura. The collaborative pursuit of curbing narcotics and psychotropic substances by all stakeholders marks a novel step towards addressing the drug menace in society.