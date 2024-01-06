Meghalaya Games 2024 Starts Jan 15, Anthem ‘Here We Play’ Unveiled

NET Web Desk

In a spectacular prelude to the highly anticipated Meghalaya Games 2024, the official anthem, “Here We Play,” was unveiled at an exclusive event in Tura.

Crafted in collaboration between Shillong-based folk fusion group Summersalt and Tura’s NOKPANTE, the anthem is reportedly a cultural mosaic, blending English, Khasi, Garo, and Pnar languages.

The launch event, under the West Garo Hills DC Initiative for the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, added a symphony of excitement to the anticipation surrounding the Games scheduled from January 15 to January 20.

Notably, the anthem, a testament to Meghalaya’s rich cultural tapestry, embodies the vision of promoting unity through sportsmanship and diversity.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma expressed, “The anthem ‘Here We Go’ embodies the values of unity, perseverance, and the indomitable Meghalayan spirit. May it echo through stadiums, inspire our athletes, and create lasting memories for all who participate and witness the Meghalaya Games.”

Shri Shakliar Warjri, Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, highlighted the anthem’s essence of unity, passion, and determination and also emphasized its role in bringing people together, transcending boundaries, and fostering pride in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, as reported.

Composed by Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt and Mikhael Marak from NOKPANTE, the lyrics weave a motivational narrative reflecting the values of hard work, discipline, and resilience, as reported.

Mentions must be made that ‘Here We Play’ is set to resonate throughout the Meghalaya Games 2024, becoming the anthem for the event and accompanying medal ceremonies.

With over 3,000 athletes participating across 19 disciplines, the Meghalaya Games have evolved into a premier sporting event, as reported.

The success of the 4th edition in Shillong showcased the state’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent, with 700-plus medals awarded.

As Meghalaya Games 2024 approaches, the anthem heralds a celebration of unity, diversity, and the sporting prowess of the state.