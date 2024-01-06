Tripura MP Rebati Tripura Commends Government Efforts to Improve Water Accessibility in Remote Areas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2024: East Tripura parliamentary constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) Rebati Tripura highlighted the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments to ensure universal access to drinking water, transcending geographical challenges. As part of his pre-Lok Sabha election campaign, the MP has been actively touring various locations within his constituency.

During a visit to the secluded village of Kumardhan Para, situated atop steep hills in the Longtharai Valley subdivision in Dhalai district on Saturday, the MP distributed blankets among the villagers and assessed living conditions in the region. The village, also known as “Hapong Raja” in the local Kokborok language, translates to the king of the hills or tallest of the hills.

Expressing contentment with the progress made under the BJP-led state government, Tripura emphasized the fulfillment of a major demand by the villagers – the construction of a new road connecting the village to the highway. He stated, “The construction has progressed satisfactorily, and I hope, in a very short period, the road will be completed. The engineers overseeing the project are actively involved in the process.”

Regarding the improvement of drinking water facilities, Tripura disclosed, “Deep tube wells are being installed in hilly areas, and through the Jal Jeevan Mission project, over 70 percent of villages now have a hundred percent tap water connection. This marks a significant change after 70 years of independence.” Addressing concerns of incomplete coverage, he reassured the villagers, saying, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Dr. Manik Saha, no needy person will have to worry about their water needs. If necessary, additional machinery will be deployed to ensure water for all.”