Tripura Police Seize 570 Kg Of Cannabis Worth Rs 1.14 Crore In Tripura, Lorry Driver Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 6, 2024: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mungiakami police station staff in Tripura’s Khowai district have seized 570 kg of dry cannabis worth over one crore rupees and arrested a lorry driver on Saturday.

According to a police official, the police received a tip-off from a confidential source that a large consignment of cannabis, locally known as ganja, was being smuggled from Teliamura to Ambassa by a lorry. Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint at the 41 mile area of Atharomura hills, a notorious route for drug smuggling.

Around 5 am, the police intercepted a lorry with registration number TR02H1534 and searched it. They found 570 kg of ganja hidden in a secret chamber inside the vehicle. The police arrested the driver, identified as Raju Das, a resident of Teliamura.

The police official said that the seized cannabis had a market value of approximately 1 crore 14 lakh rupees. He said that the police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are investigating the source and destination of the illegal consignment.

He also said that the Mungiakami police station staff have been conducting a sustained anti-drug campaign in the area and have seized over 2,000 kg of cannabis in the last six months. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.