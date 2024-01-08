Significant Decrease In Crime Rates In Tripura from March to November 2023: 1,374 Persons Arrested & 1,795 Cases Registered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 8, 2024: The Home (Police) department in a statement on Monday revealed that a total of 1,374 individuals involved in various criminal activities have been apprehended during the period from March 09, 2023, to November 30, 2023, in the state of Tripura. Additionally, 1,795 criminal cases were registered within the same timeframe.

During the winter session of the assembly, CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury raised a query seeking insights into the crime scenario in Tripura. The statement highlighted that the recorded number of crimes from March 09 to November 30, 2023, exhibited a notable decline compared to the previous fiscal years of 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The arrests of the 1,374 accused individuals were made by a collective effort involving 80 police stations and five government railway police (GRPs) across the state. The registered cases encompass a wide range of criminal activities, including murders, unnatural deaths, gang-rape, rape, violence against housewives, domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, banditry, arson, looting, and smuggling of narcotic substances.

The statement presented a breakdown of the statistics, revealing that 120 individuals were arrested in connection with 81 murder cases, while 948 unnatural deaths were recorded. In cases of gang-rape, 30 individuals were apprehended from 10 incidents, and 114 individuals faced charges in 101 rape cases. Moreover, 30 individuals were arrested in 16 cases related to the killing of housewives or domestic violence.

The statement continued to outline that 80 individuals were taken into custody in 95 kidnapping cases, 10 individuals in a single robbery case, and 7 individuals in 5 cases of snatching. Additionally, 4 individuals were arrested in 3 cases of hooliganism or banditry. One arrest was made in connection with 25 cases of arson and looting, while a substantial 978 individuals were apprehended in 510 cases related to the smuggling of narcotic substances.

This significant decrease in crime rates reflects the dedicated efforts of law enforcement agencies and the overall commitment to maintaining public safety in Tripura. The state government aims to continue implementing measures to further reduce criminal activities and ensure the well-being of its residents.