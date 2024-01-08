Traditional Buffalo, Bulbul Fights To Return At Magh Bihu After 9 Years Ban In Assam

NET Web Desk

After a nine-year hiatus due to government restrictions imposed in 2015, preparations are underway to revive traditional buffalo and bulbul fights during the upcoming Magh Bihu festival in mid-January.

The state government, despite a previous ban influenced by the Supreme Court’s ruling on jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in 2014, has decided to allow these events this year, as reported.

In an effort to prevent cruelty to animals, the Assam government issued a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on December 27, which states that permission will only be granted to locations with a 25-year history of organizing such events, as per confirmed reports.

The decision has been met with approval from local communities, with a member of the Ahatguri Anchalik Moh-Juj and Bhogali Bihu Utsav Samiti expressing happiness and assurance of adherence to the SOP, as informed.

Moreover, the Morigaon district commissioner, Devashish Sharma, emphasized the necessity of a written undertaking to comply with the rules for obtaining permission to organize these fights.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to attend the buffalo fights, slated to take place at the Lakshminath Bezbaruah Samannoy Kshetra.

However, to ensure the well-being of the animals involved, the state cabinet has reportedly directed the veterinary department to deploy teams at the fight locations, ready to respond to any medical emergencies.

Committees organizing the events are mandated to implement safety measures, including strong barricades and a prohibition on the use of sharp objects to incite the buffaloes.

In sum, the focus remains on reviving cultural traditions while prioritising the welfare of the animals involved.