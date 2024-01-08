Tripura: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Became Form Of Festival, Says MoS Pratima Bhoumik; PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 8, 2024: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to spread awareness and deliver benefits of various central government schemes to the people. The campaign, which started on 15 November 2023, is being conducted in urban areas, gram panchayats and ADC villages in all districts of the state through mobile IEC vans and Modi guarantee vehicles.

A program of the yatra was organized in Rangacherra gram panchayat area under Mohanpur RD block of West Tripura district, where Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, was the chief guest on Monday. She said that the yatra has taken the form of a festival, where people can avail the benefits of various central government schemes such as Ayushman Card, Krishak Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Gas Yojana, Mudra Loan, Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Matrubandana Yojana, Self Help Group Loan and more.

She also said that the Modi guarantee vehicles are reaching the areas of those who are deprived of the central government’s public schemes for any reason and people can enroll themselves on-spot to avail their required benefits. She urged everyone to take the benefits of various schemes from Modiji’s guarantee vehicle and said that the chief servant of the country, Prime Minister himself is delivering benefits to your homes through this vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present through virtual medium in this function and spoke to the beneficiaries of various people-oriented schemes of the central government from different parts of the country. He praised the people of Tripura for their participation and enthusiasm in the yatra and said that the government is committed to the development and welfare of the state and the country. He also lauded the efforts of the state government and the local administration for the successful implementation of the yatra. The common people of Rangacherra Gram Panchayat were also encouraged to see the Prime Minister’s interaction.