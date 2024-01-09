Manipur Gears Up To Host North East India Film Festival From March 3-7

NET Web Desk

Manipur is gearing up to host the highly anticipated North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2024, set to take place in Imphal from March 3 to March 7.

This momentous event is a collaboration between THOUNA Manipur, Film Forum Manipur, and the Department of Information and Broadcasting, with approval and support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, as reported.

Yengkhom Nilachandra, Chairman of the organizing committee, sharing the festival’s objectives during a press conference

reportedly emphasized the promotion of a vibrant and inclusive film industry in northeast India, support for filmmakers and technicians with a unique vision, and the showcasing of traditional cultural heritage through cinema.

Notably, this marks the first time the government has sanctioned the venture to host NEIFF in Manipur, signifying a significant milestone for the region.

Filmmakers and producers from the eight states of northeast India are encouraged to submit their films for consideration with deadline for online applications and film entries being set for February 9, 2024, as per reports.

Additionally, the official unveiling of selected films for the festival will be on February 20 at the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) Directorate, housed in the Manipur State Film and Television Institute (MSFTI) Building near the palace gate in Imphal.

It must be mentioned here that NEIFF 2024 is a competitive festival exclusively featuring feature films produced and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from January 1 to December 31, 2023, as reported.

The festival organizers have introduced a comprehensive list of awards, including Best Production Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Screenwriter, Special Mention, and Special Jury Award and all awards will carry a statuette, a citation, and cash prizes, as reported.

As the festival prepares to unfold, the spotlight is on filmmakers to contribute to the celebration of cinematic excellence and the rich cultural tapestry of northeast India.