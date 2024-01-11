Smart City Varanasi Sets National Precedent With Pioneering Face Recognition System

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Varanasi, January 11, 2024: In a groundbreaking move, Varanasi, the political stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as the first city in the country to deploy a state-of-the-art Face Recognition System (FRS). The cutting-edge technology, now operational in the Smart City control room, has revolutionized the city’s safety and security protocols.

Prime Minister Modi, who secured victory from the sacred land of Kashi in 2019, has overseen the implementation of this groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing public safety. The FRS, consisting of an extensive network of 4 thousand cameras, has proven instrumental in tracking missing persons and apprehending criminals across the city.

Media Team from Tripura as part of #ViksitBharatSankalpYatra today visited the Kashi Integrated Control and Command Center (KICCC) at Varanasi. The team was briefed about the working of the Command System as part of Smart Cities Mission. @MIB_India @PIB_India @PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/Se1lARHErB — PIB in Tripura (@PIBAgartala) January 10, 2024

The FRS, a tool often depicted in Hollywood movies, has transcended fiction, finding real-world application under the vigilant watch of Varanasi’s police department. The city’s crime rate has witnessed a significant reduction, attributed to the successful identification and tracking of individuals, even those wearing masks during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic.

The control room, housed in the Trinetra Bhavan of Varanasi city, operates 24/7, seamlessly integrating the Kashi Integrated Control and Command Center, Varanasi Smart City, and the Face Recognition System. This central hub not only manages the face recognition initiative but also oversees the traffic control system and waste disposal operations throughout the entire Smart City.

The scope of the control room extends beyond security measures, showcasing its versatility during the Covid crisis. It played a pivotal role in coordinating the delivery of medicines and essential oxygen to patients, underscoring its significance in times of emergency.

Since 2019, Prime Minister Modi has been at the forefront of transforming the city’s image, elevating the quality of life for its residents and fostering an active financial system. Varanasi stands as a testament to the successful integration of cutting-edge technology and dedicated governance in building a safer and more efficient urban environment.