50th Karbi Youth Festival Kicks Off Today At Diphu, Assam

NET Web Desk

The Karbi Youth Festival, an embodiment of cultural resilience in the militancy-affected Karbi Anglong district of Assam, is set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee from today, January 12 to January 19.

The festival organised initiated in 1974, has played a pivotal role in promoting Karbi culture, language, and unity, as reported.

Organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), Karbi Youth Festival 2024 will be held at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, Diphu, Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the festivities on January 17, emphasising the significance of the cultural movement in the region.

Chandra Singh Kro, President of the Karbi Cultural Society, highlighted the festival’s mission to preserve traditional Karbi elements and establish an institution dedicated to safeguarding the rich cultural heritage.

Reportedly, the festival will showcase Karbi folk songs, dances, traditional dresses, and customs, aiming to create a bond among people of diverse backgrounds.

Moreover, the festival has garnered international attention, with invitations extended to embassies of five countries, cultural activists, and resource persons from India and beyond.

With an interesting artists and bands lineup including Papon, Sankuraj konwar, When Chai Met Toast, Mohit Chauhan, Lou Majaw, Girish and the Chronicles amongst others,the 50th Karbi Youth Festival promises to be an experience of a lifetime for the visitors.