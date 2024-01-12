Assam BJP Unveils Celebratory Plans In The State For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a comprehensive plan initiated by the state BJP for the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple during a pivotal BJP meeting.

The celebrations in Assam commencing on January 18, include the ‘Swachh Tirtha Utsav’ with volunteers conducting cleanliness drives until January 21 at numerous religious sites throughout the state, as reported.

On 22nd January, the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple, big screens will be reportedly installed at various locations across the state to ensure widespread public participation.

Additionally, January 21 and 22 will see BJP workers illuminating markets, creating a vibrant atmosphere, as reported.

In a show of respect, January 22 has been declared a ‘Dry Day’ in the state.