Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision Reshapes the Oldest City ‘Varanasi’ Into A Global Religious Tourism Hub

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Varanasi, January 15, 2024: In a visionary move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has brought about a remarkable transformation in the temple-centric city of Varanasi. Over the last five years, the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple and its surroundings have undergone extensive development, resulting in a significant improvement in the socio-economic conditions of the region.

The once-dilapidated temple premises, covering a mere 3000 square feet, have now been replaced by the sprawling Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, spanning an impressive 5 lakh square feet. This modernized space not only reflects cleanliness and order but also serves as a testament to the coexistence of spirituality and modernity, while preserving religious practices.

Varanasi, known as the oldest city in the world, is witnessing a harmonious blend of tradition and progress. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, constructed at a cost of 900 crore rupees, has not only sustained religious sentiments but has also become a catalyst for economic prosperity among the local population.

Commissioner of Varanasi Division, Kaushal Raj Sharma, emphasized the positive impact on the local economy, stating that the project has yielded returns of 3000 crores. The rejuvenated city is experiencing a surge in religious tourism, attracting millions of visitors from across the country and abroad.

Varanasi, historically renowned for its orthodox religious practices, now embraces a diverse cultural landscape, welcoming followers of Buddhism, Jainism, Tirthankar, and Ravidas. The transformation has not only changed the face of the city but has also generated numerous avenues for income, showcasing how religious landmarks can contribute to financial prosperity.

Sharma anticipates a further boost in religious tourism, especially with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. Improved communication systems connecting Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj are facilitating easier travel, attracting approximately seven crore visitors annually.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a symbol of Varanasi’s cultural revival, has become a focal point for millions, with daily visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple reaching an impressive one lakh and twenty thousand. The city, once neglected for decades, is now on a trajectory towards overall development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a resurgent Varanasi. As the world’s oldest city regains its former glory, Varanasi stands poised as a global destination for religious tourism.