BSF ADG Sonali Mishra Conducts Operational Inspection During Visit to Tripura Frontier

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 16, 2024: Sonali Mishra, IPS, Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the Eastern Command in Kolkata, commenced a four-day visit to the BSF Tripura Frontier on Tuesday last.

On her arrival at Agartala, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Tripura Frontier, welcomed her, and a “Guard of Honor” was presented at the Officers’ Institute, Salbagan in the peripheries of Agartala city.

During her visit, IG BSF Tripura Frontier provided a comprehensive briefing to Addl DG Sonali Mishra regarding the operational preparedness of Tripura Frontier. A press statement circulated from BSF Tripura Frontier conveyed this information.

The statement mentioned that following the briefing, Additional DG Mishra, accompanied by IG Tripura Frontier, proceeded to visit the border areas of North Tripura and Dhalai district. Her itinerary included visits to Border Out Post Khantalang, R C Nath & M K Para, where she interacted with commanders and troops on the ground. Mishra praised their dedication and efforts in safeguarding the border under challenging conditions.

The visit aims to enhance coordination and evaluate the operational readiness of BSF Tripura Frontier, showcasing the commitment of the force to secure the borders effectively.