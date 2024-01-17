PM Narendra Modi Launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra; Aims To Make India Self-Reliant By 2047: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 17, 2024: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and ensure participation of the people in the central priority projects, reached Tripura on Wednesday. The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, aims to make India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

The campaign has already reached over 15 crore people across the country in the past two months, covering 221,000 Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban areas. The Prime Minister has interacted with the beneficiaries of the campaign through video conferencing and physical visits.

In Tripura, the West Tripura district level Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program was organized at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. The two-day event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is providing opportunities and benefits of government projects to the marginalized people through the campaign. He said that the Prime Minister has guaranteed that the facilities of all the projects will be delivered to the doorsteps of the people through 16 guarantee vehicles that are circulating in the panchayats and urban areas of different districts of the state since November 15. He also said that the Prime Minister has allocated 21 Eklavya schools to expand the education of the people of the state.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who was also present at the event, said that the administration is going to people’s doorsteps with the facilities of all the projects through the development of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and every house good governance campaign. He said that already 3 lakh 52 thousand people in rural areas and 82 thousand people in urban areas have got houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana⁵.

A Bikash Mela was also held around the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the Gunapada Memorial Hall premises of Killa Block. The event was inaugurated by MLA Ram Pada Jamatia and attended by various dignitaries and officials. In the fair, various facilities were provided by various departments and government’s developmental exhibition pavilions were also opened.

Another function of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held at Lakshinarayanpur Gram Panchayat under Khowai RD Block. MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, Vice Chairperson of Khowai Panchayat Samiti Tapas Kanti Das, Sabhadipati of Khowai Zilla Parishad Joydeb Debbarma and others were present in the event. The well-equipped van of the developed Bharat Sankalp Yatra was welcomed by the villagers. In the administrative camp held there, the people of the village took advantage of many government projects.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is expected to continue its journey across the country, reaching out to more people and ensuring the 100% saturation of flagship schemes of the government. The campaign is being seen as a mass movement that is uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).