Tripura: First-Ever Agar Oil Export Worth Rs 25 Lakh To UAE

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 17, 2024: In a groundbreaking development, the state has successfully shipped its maiden consignment of Agar Oil valued at Rs 25 lakh to the United Arab Emirates. Anfar Ali, the proprietor of Maman Industries, a prominent Agarwood product unit, sealed the international transaction with Fragrance Force Central Trading LLC, a company based in the UAE.

An official from the Forest department commented on the matter, stating, “The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted approval for this export agreement. This breakthrough has opened up new avenues for Agar growers in Tripura. For the first time in decades, farmers in the North Tripura district can officially market their produce.”

Sources reveal that approximately 15,000 families in the North Tripura district rely entirely on Agarwood cultivation and the processing of Agar-based products.

After persistent efforts, the Central government has allocated an export quota of 25,000 kg of Agar chips and 15,000 kg of Agar oil for Tripura. Additionally, the state government has introduced the Tripura Agar policy.

Insiders in the state government disclosed, “A proposal has been submitted to the Central government for the establishment of Agar Board India in Tripura, mirroring the structure of the Tea Board. This board aims to streamline Agarwood cultivation nationwide. There are also contemplations about establishing a dedicated market for Agarwood-based products to attract investors and buyers globally. Several reputed companies have already conducted preliminary visits to the Kadamtala area to assess the feasibility before committing investments.”