Viksit Bharat Is Creating New Milestone In Varanasi With “Jan Bhagidari”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Varanasi, January 17, 2024: Across India, a transformative movement is taking root. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a vibrant caravan of hope, is bringing the promise of empowerment and a brighter future to the doorsteps of all Indians.

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to create awareness among citizens about various welfare schemes and seek their participation in the spirit of “Jan Bhagidari” to ensure 100% saturation of schemes. It is the largest-ever outreach initiative of Government of India and will cover 2.60 lakh Gram Panchayats and 4000+ urban local bodies across the nation by January 25, 2024.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is not only a promise, but a journey paved with tangible improvements. In Varanasi the motto of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is Enrolment, plus awareness, plus knowledge updation of the citizens along with “Jan Bhagidari” and the effort of the state Government has paved way for 100% saturation of different Central Government Schemes in Varanasi District.

Himanshu Nagpal Chief Development Officer of Varanasi while Speaking with the Journalists from Tripura about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in Varanasi district, which comprises of around 46 Lakhs Population said that the target of the campaign is to enroll and reach to the Citizens of the district who were still unreached or the benefits of the Government scheme is yet to reach. He informed that “Survey by the district administration was conducted earlier and thus we had an clear idea about how many people are still left out in a particular area or in a Gaon panchayat, say for example as per the Survey conducted 100 people were left to be enrolled under KCC Scheme so the officials are given a target to enroll all the 100 left out people and it was made mandatory also for the officials for 100% saturation so that the moto of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra of Reaching the Unreached is fulfilled. “

The benefit of the VBSY is that officials earlier before the campaign had the mammoth job of going house to house and getting people enrolled but because of VBSY we were able to get people in one location and whoever is left out of government benefits can be accommodated and given benefits from one place and thus it is a win win situation for the people.

District administration also saw to it that people coming in the camps of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra were provided with basic amenities, including heating facilities considering the harsh winter of the region.

Even Public Grievances has also come down during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra informed Himanshu Nagpal CDO of Varanasi . He said that “Earlier in my platform of Public Grievances system of IGRS I use to receive 200 complaints but now those complaints has come down as when Yatra has gone to villages and people were enrolled for different Government Schemes and also started getting benefits of the different government schemes and that is why complains have drastically fallen.”

The most important part of the VBSY according to Himanshu Nagpal is that people had to walk 100 kilometers to get benefits or to get enrolled in the different government schemes but due to this Yatra people are getting the benefits at their doorstep.

Not only serving the people with government Schemes the uniqueness of the VBSY camps in Varanasi is also creating awareness about the use of Nano Urea and Organic Farming. Himanshu Nagpal Chief Development Officer of Varanasi said that in last 1 year 3000 metric tons of Urea consumption has come down and the reason is use of Nano Urea through Drones of “Drone Sakhis.” and organic farming. He informed that each camps of VBSY had two stalls about Nano Urea and Organic farming apart from other stalls so that awareness can be generated amongst the farmers about there use and how less use of Urea and more Organic method along with use of Nano Urea can lead to more output and better soil Health.