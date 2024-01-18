Government Declares Nationwide Half-Day For Central Workplaces On Jan 22

NET Web Desk

In a recent office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training), the Government of India has declared a half-day closing of Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments on January 22, 2024.

The decision is in light of the upcoming Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebration in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024, as per reports.

The grand celebration is expected to resonate across the country, and the government aims to facilitate the participation of employees in these significant festivities, as per memorandum.

All Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will remain closed until 2:30 P.M. on January 22, 2024, as mentioned.

The Office Memorandum encourages all Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to communicate this decision to all concerned parties.