Over 4.71 Lakh Families in Tripura Benefit from PMAY in Last Nine Years, Says Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

Agartala, January 18, 2024: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, announced on Thursday that more than 4.71 lakh families in both rural and urban areas of Tripura have availed themselves of the benefits of a centrally sponsored housing scheme over the past nine years.

Addressing a gathering at the West Tripura district level camp of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city, MoS Bhoumik highlighted the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, stating, “In the last nine years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a total of 3,77,000 rural families and 94,053 urban families in Tripura have received the benefits of the housing scheme. The cumulative figure, an impressive 4,71,053, stands as a record that I doubt anyone else, apart from our Prime Minister, can break.”

Following Prime Minister Modi’s recent address to the nation regarding the ongoing nationwide campaign, Bhoumik continued, “The achievements don’t end here. Over three lakh toilets have been constructed across the state, elevating Tripura to one of the top-ranking states in the PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This initiative has positively impacted the lives of millions of women nationwide, affirming their dignity and honor in society. Additionally, under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, over 3,60,000 families in Tripura have received free gas connections. Modi Ji is the only Prime Minister who has singlehandedly orchestrated arrangements for all these initiatives.”

Turning her attention to the employment sector, Bhoumik noted the changing perspective among today’s youth due to PM Modi’s call for “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

She remarked, “There was a time when a government job was considered the sole source of employment in the state. However, the current generation has proven that perception wrong. In the last six to seven years, 26 lakh loan applications under the PM Mudra scheme have been approved, with funds being invested in various businesses. Loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 15 lakh are available with no guarantee, thanks to PM Modi being the biggest guarantee.”