Tripura: Brawl Erupts At BBI Complex Stadium In Dharmanagar City Over Romantic Dispute; Police Arrests One

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 18, 2024: A heated altercation took place at the Tripura’s BBI Complex Stadium in Dharmanagar on Thursday, as tensions escalated over a romantic entanglement, leading to a violent clash among a group of youths.

The incident involved Sagar Shukla Baidya (19 years), a resident of Apanjan Club area in Chandrapur, currently residing in a rented house on Seram Sarani, Naya Para. Sagar had been previously involved in an altercation approximately 16 to 17 days ago when he assaulted a boy named Ratan.

Around 11:30 am on Thursday, Ratan, accompanied by individuals identified as Kaushik, Abhi, and others, confronted Sagar in the BBI stadium gallery. The confrontation turned physical, with Sagar being subjected to blows and bamboo beatings. Onlookers observed the violent episode and promptly alerted the Dharmanagar police station.

Initial reports suggested that Sagar was being assaulted on suspicions of mobile theft. However, upon police intervention, it was clarified that the confrontation stemmed from the prior dispute over a romantic interest rather than any alleged theft. Police forces swiftly arrived at the scene, rescuing Sagar and transporting him first to the Dharmanagar police station and subsequently to Dharmanagar North District Hospital for medical treatment.

As of now, Sagar is undergoing treatment at the North District Hospital in Dharmanagar. While Sagar has admitted that the incident is connected to a romantic dispute, the police maintain that it was not a case of apprehending a mobile thief.

Police sources have confirmed the arrest of Kaushik Datta, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the brawl. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.