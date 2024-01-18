Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar Embarks on a Transformative Two-Day Visit to Agartala from Friday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 18, 2024: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is set to make a significant impact during his two-day visit to Agartala, starting tomorrow.

The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of two Vishwakarma Centers in Tripura, showcasing the government’s commitment to skill development. A pivotal event during the visit will be the “Samman of the Vishwakarma Gurus” at Town Hall, Agartala, where the Minister will honor educators crucial to the ongoing Vishwakarma Yojana. He will be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik.

Minister Chandrasekhar aims to launch skilling initiatives that have the potential to empower over 48,000 young Indians from Tripura, equipping them with future-ready and industry-relevant skills over the next three years.

During his stay, the Minister is scheduled to engage with trainees and young Indians from the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Agartala. The agenda includes the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between IIE and NIT, TTADC, and NIELIT on collaborative skilling initiatives.

In a strategic move, the Minister will also launch training programs for 14,000 students under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 through partnerships with IIE, the State Skill Department, NEHHDC, and NERAMAC.

This visit follows Minister Chandrasekhar’s recent engagement in Goa, where he inaugurated skill training centers under the PM Vishwakarma initiative. The Minister, along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, laid the foundation for a skills-driven future in the coastal state.

On the first day in Agartala, Minister Chandrasekhar will actively participate in the KokBorok Day Celebration in the afternoon. Following this, he will inspect the Gandhigram water treatment plant, assessing the progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Minister will engage with citizens during this interaction at Purba Gandhigram Panchayat, Bamutia block in the West Tripura District.

Day 2 of the visit will see the Minister holding crucial discussions with corporators of the Agartala Municipal Corporation. He will also address the vibrant young population of the region, emphasizing the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering economic growth.

This comprehensive agenda reflects Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s dedication to accelerating skill development, entrepreneurship, and water resource management, marking a significant stride towards a more empowered and self-reliant Tripura.