High-Quality Potato Seeds from Peru Introduced to Boost Agricultural Prosperity: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 19, 2024: In a dedicated endeavour to double the income of farmers, the Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath, is championing the integration of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. Nath has successfully introduced high-quality potato seeds from Peru, marking a significant stride in enhancing farmers’ yields.

These superior-quality seeds have been made available to farmers across various regions of the state, with a recent distribution occurring in the Betaga area of the Santirbazar subdivision in South Tripura district. On Friday, Minister Nath personally visited the Betaga area to assess the impact of the Peruvian potato seeds on crop yields and to gather feedback from local farmers.

During his visit to Sarojmini, where the potatoes were planted, Minister Nath engaged in discussions with farmers about the manifold benefits of cultivating these high-quality potatoes. Present during the visit were Santirbazar MLA Pramod Reang, Agriculture Department Director Saradindu Das, Deputy Director Sumit Kumar Saha, Santirbazar Municipal Council Chairman Sapna Baidya, Vice-Chairman Satyabrata Saha, Bogafa Agriculture Department Supervisor Rajib Sen, Bogafa Panchayat Samiti Chairman Shridam Das, and other dignitaries.

Following the inspection of agricultural lands in Betaga, Minister Nath swiftly proceeded to the Muhuripur area under the Jolaibari block. There, he witnessed the cultivation of high-quality paddy, expressing optimism about the substantial benefits farmers stand to gain through such initiatives.

The Agriculture Minister commended the efforts of Jolaibari Agriculture Department Supervisor Shridam Das, who has been actively supporting farmers in the field, contributing to their notable progress in agriculture. Nath conveyed his satisfaction with the significant development in the agricultural sector, underscoring the positive impact on farmers.

In Muhuripur, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister extended gratitude to food donors and was joined by Jolaibari Constituency MLA and Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, Jolaibari Agriculture Department Supervisor Shridam Das, Jolaibari Agristanding Committee President Bikas Vaidya, Jolaibari Block Panchayat Samiti Vice Chairman Tapas Datta, and social worker Ajay Reang.

During the visit, Minister Nath pledged to enhance agricultural practices and overall development in the Muhuripur area. The locals expressed their joy at meeting the minister, who took the opportunity to brief the media on various state and central government programs aimed at fostering agricultural growth and overall development.