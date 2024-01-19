Tripura: Elephant Menace Sparks Local Protest on Assam-Agartala National Highway; Minister’s Convoy Stranded

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 19, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s Teliamura and Krishnapur area in Khowai district find themselves once again living in fear as wild elephant incidents persist, prompting a demonstration along the Assam-Agartala National Highway. The protest, initiated by villagers fed up with the relentless attacks, resulted in disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the car of MLA and Janajati Kalyan Minister Bikash Debbarma became stranded amidst the protest on the highway.

Responding to the escalating tensions, a substantial police force, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and the Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura police station, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Local residents voiced their concerns, highlighting the continuous onslaught of wild elephants on numerous houses, causing distress and sleepless nights for the villagers.

The escalating frustration led to Friday’s protest along the Assam Agartala National Highway, where residents sought refuge from the persistent elephant attacks.

The protest not only brought attention to the ongoing issues faced by the residents but also resulted in the unexpected delay of Minister Bikash Debbarma’s journey.

As news of the demonstration reached the authorities, a coordinated response, involving the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and the Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station, was initiated to address the concerns and restore order to the affected area.