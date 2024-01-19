Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Launches Skill Development Initiatives to Empower Youth in Tripura; 4 MoUs Signed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 19, 2024: In a significant move aimed at equipping the youth of Tripura with demand-driven, future-ready skills, Central Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated skill development initiatives under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Addressing the gathering at Agartala town hall, Minister Chandrasekhar highlighted the focus on 100+ future skills, including 3D additive manufacturing, Drone Technology, and Data Engineering, to fuel the aspirations of the youth in Tripura. The initiative aims to skill more than 48,000 youths in the state over the next three years, emphasizing on-the-job training and robust industry partnerships.

Notable dignitaries present at the event included Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhoumik; Minister of Industries & Commerce, Home (Jail), Welfare of OBCs, Santana Chakma; and representatives from Flipkart Group, Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco.

Minister Chandrasekhar expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring access to skilling programs and opportunities for every young Indian in Tripura. He emphasized that skilling and education are key to unlocking unprecedented opportunities for the youth, aligning with the vision of ‘Naya Bharat.’

Highlighting the transformation in the Northeast Region under PM Modi’s leadership, Minister Chandrasekhar commended the development in physical infrastructure, economic growth, investments, and opportunities. He emphasized the reversal of a legacy where young Indians were disadvantaged without skills and education.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhowmik, echoed the importance of skills in unlocking the potential of youth for a Viksit Bharat 2047. She emphasized fostering a culture that celebrates both cultural heritage and future promise, ensuring a balance between tradition and progress.

The event also celebrated traditional artisans with the felicitation of Vishwakarma Gurus from five trades, including Tailor, Fishing net maker, Carpenter, Bamboo crafts, and Pottery. Minister Chandrasekhar virtually launched two skill development centers in West Tripura to implement training under the scheme.

Certificates and honors were bestowed upon beneficiaries from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups under PM JANMAN scheme and candidates employed under the Specified Skilled Workers program in Japan.

To solidify the foundation for skill development initiatives, four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), National Institute of Technology and Information Technology (NIELIT), and Tripura Institute of Technology.

The launch of these skill development initiatives marks a transformative effort to empower individuals and drive Tripura towards a future characterized by economic prosperity and sustainable development.