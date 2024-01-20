MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Reviews Remarkable Progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Tripura; 75.96% Rural Households Covered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2024: The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Initiatives, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Tripura at State Guest House here in Agartala City on Friday. The assessment revealed substantial progress, with hopes high for the state to achieve 100% success in water supply in the near future.

Currently, 75.96% of households in rural areas of Tripura are now connected to piped water supply, marking a remarkable improvement from a mere 3.29% in 2019. This transformation underscores the state’s commitment to the ambitious “Har Ghar Jal” initiative.

During interactions with corporators and state government authorities involved in the program, Minister Chandrasekhar commended the district officials for their efforts and urged them to address challenges in drinking water supply efficiently. Emphasizing the visionary leadership behind the initiative, he acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in driving the developmental vision.

In the review meeting, Minister Chandrasekhar lauded Tripura’s progress, stating, “The change achieved in the lives of people through this mission in Tripura in the last four years is quite inspiring.” He urged government authorities to persist in their hard work to ensure the “100% implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Programme.”

Highlighting Tripura as a role model for the nation, the Union Minister stressed the need to ensure the safety of the water supplied. He encouraged active efforts to improve the drinking water natural environment and the water testing ecosystem, reassuring continued support from the center.

Minister Chandrasekhar acknowledged that while some states, like West Bengal, have faced challenges, Tripura’s success can serve as an inspiration. He expressed confidence that Tripura’s achievements would motivate people in other states, emphasizing the importance of setting an example for the entire region.

Since the initiation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Tripura in 2019, the number of rural households with tap water connections has surged from 24,502 to an impressive 5,64,910. Notably, four districts—West Tripura, Unakoti, North Tripura, and Gomti—have exceeded 75% of their targets, ensuring water supply to more than 75% of households. South Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai, and Sepahijala have achieved success rates ranging from 69% to 73%, further solidifying Tripura’s position as a leader in the nationwide water supply initiative.