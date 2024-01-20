Tragic Demise of Newborn’s Mother At South Tripura District Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2024: In a somber turn of events, Minister Shukla Charan Noatia and MLA Pramod Reang rushed to South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar upon receiving distressing news about the demise of the mother of a newborn baby.

The incident took place as Julie Tripura (21), the wife of Rakesh Tripura from Maira area in Sabroom sub-division under South Tripura district, gave birth to a premature baby boy at Kalacherra Primary Health Centre. Concerns arose when Julie’s physical condition deteriorated, prompting the attending doctor on duty to refer her to South Tripura District Hospital on Friday.

Amid a concerning drop in hemoglobin levels, Julie Tripura was sent to District Hospital, where she managed to recover somewhat after getting blood from a donor. Tragically, the newborn’s mother succumbed to her declining physical health shortly afterward.

Upon hearing the distressing news, Jolaibari Constituency MLA and Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, along with Santirbazar MLA Pramod Reang, hurried to the district hospital. The grieving family alleged medical negligence as the cause of the mother’s demise.

Journalists stationed in Santirbazar swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate and report on the arrival of the Minister and MLA at the hospital. However, their efforts were hindered by Santirbazar Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, SI Sujit Sarkar, who barred them from collecting information. Allegedly, his actions were aimed at suppressing news coverage of the Minister and MLA’s visit.

During their visit, the Minister and MLA met with the deceased patient’s family and engaged in discussions with the attending doctors at the district hospital. Expressing condolences, they emphasized that while no death is desirable, it remains beyond human control, respecting the inevitability of fate.

The Minister asserted that under the BJP-IPFT government, medical services across all districts, including Santirbazar, have significantly improved. He mentioned that upon learning about the tragic incident, he promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and speak with the medical professionals.

On the other hand, the cause of the mother’s untimely demise was attributed to physical ailments resulting from continuous bleeding. The Minister and MLA offered their sympathies to the grieving family, acknowledging the profound loss they had suffered.