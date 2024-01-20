Tripura’s Indigenous Bru Community Sect Gets Invitation For Ayodhya’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ On January 22

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2024: In the lesser-known corners of Tripura, a sect of the indigenous Bru community known as Satya Sanatan Ram Mandali has been quietly preaching the name of Lord Ram in the hilly areas since 1990. Initially operating as a secret society in close circles, the sect has now established 29 temples across the state, with three more temples actively serving in Assam’s Bru inhabited regions.

As the rituals of ‘Pran Pratistha’ in Ayodhya are set to be completed on January 22, six members of the Mandali have received invitations to witness this historic moment at the temple.

Speaking to this reporter, Jatindra Reang, a member of the Mandali, shared insights into their journey, stating, “Our first temple was set up in Dhalai district’s Ganaram Chowdhury Para, and our founder is the revered Guru Muniram Reang. Six members of our Mandali, including Guru Muniram Reang, are now on their way to Ayodhya to witness this significant event.”

Reflecting on their sect’s history, Reang revealed, “For a decade, we had to operate discreetly due to the challenging circumstances prevailing in the hilly areas after establishing our first temple. After 2001, as the law and order situation improved, we could actively resume our work. Now, with over 2,000 active volunteers, we are spreading the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and preaching the name of Lord Ram.”

Highlighting their primary activities, Reang mentioned, “Our focus is on raising awareness within the Bru society against animal sacrifice and sensitizing people against intoxication. We also emphasize the need for drafting a constitution for our society to maintain unity.”

Ahead of their journey to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Mandali members performed a special Bhajan at Seva Dham. The event was attended by former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, and Minister of Transport and Tourism, Sushanta Chowdhury.

Dev Varma shared details of the sect’s activities on social media, writing, “Pujya Muniram Reang is the chief Sant of Satya Sanatan Ram Mandali, a Sanatani Ram Bhakt Sect among the Bru community of Tripura. They have been practising their rites and rituals since time immemorial. They will be present in Ayodhya for the Pranpratistha on 22nd January 2024.”