Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Joins ‘Swachh Teerth’ Campaign in Tripura; Interacts With Young Indians, Discusses Skilling Opportunities with CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2024: Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, continued his visit to Tripura by actively participating in the ‘Swachh Teerth’ campaign. On the second day of his visit, the Minister of State, accompanied by citizens, Young Indians, and party karyakartas, dedicated his efforts to cleaning the Indira Nagar Kali Bari temple in Agartala.

The ‘Swachh Teerth’ campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to ensure the cleanliness of pilgrimage sites across the nation, especially in anticipation of the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Minister Chandrasekhar, echoing the Prime Minister’s message, encouraged citizens to uphold cleanliness in their cities and temples.

Following the temple cleanliness drive, the Minister engaged with citizens, with a particular focus on women, to discuss the positive outcomes of central and state Government schemes. Schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojana were highlighted for their transformative impact on the lives of the people of Tripura.

Expressing his thoughts, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, “Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji’s visionary policies are significantly influencing the lives of people across the country. Today, I met Savitri ji and Basanti ji from Agartala, who shared how initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission, PMAY, and various other government schemes have transformed not only their lives but also those of countless other families.”

Later in the day, the Minister engaged with party karyakartas to discuss strategies aimed at strengthening the organization at the grassroots level. The focus was on ensuring the efficient functioning of the “double engine sarkar” with Hon’ble PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also held a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha to discuss reinforcing party roots in the state and enhancing skilling opportunities for young Indians. The mission is aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to develop a future-ready, industry-ready workforce in Tripura. Minister Chandrasekhar emphasized the crucial role that skilled young Indians in Tripura will play in achieving this goal.