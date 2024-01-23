Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Inspired Millions Of Indians With His Patriotism, Says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2024: The 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most revered freedom fighters of India, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor in Agartala on Tuesday. Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha inaugurated a colorful procession of school students and teachers at Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, a prestigious educational institution named after the legendary leader.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to Netaji and said that his patriotism, bravery and courage still inspire lakhs of Indians today. He said that Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle of the country will be remembered forever and his legacy will continue to guide the nation. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Netaji’s birthday on January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ or ‘Day of Valour’ in 2021, to honour his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the motherland.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, social worker Rajib Bhattacharjee, Corporator Ratna Datta, Director of ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, Headmaster of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan and other dignitaries. They hoisted the national flag and the flag of Azad Hind Bahini, the provisional government and army formed by Netaji in 1943 to fight against the British colonial rule.

The Chief Minister also praised the achievements of Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, which was established on March 3, 1948, and has been producing excellent results in education, sports and culture. He said that the reputation of Vidyaniketan is not only spread in the state but also abroad, and the success of its students has been making the people of the state proud. He said that the procession of school students, which started in 1951 on the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary, is a tradition that showcases the respect and admiration for Netaji among the younger generation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the central government to honour Netaji and his followers. He said that the national flag was hoisted at Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Force in 2018, an INA Museum was set up at Red Fort in 2019, and a statue of Netaji was installed at India Gate in 2020. He said that only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, due respect has been shown to the freedom fighters and brave soldiers of the country.

The procession of school students, which started from Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, passed through various streets of Agartala and culminated at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. The students carried placards, banners and posters depicting the life and achievements of Netaji. They also chanted slogans like ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Netaji Zindabad’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The procession was greeted by the people of Agartala with applause and cheers.

The birth anniversary of Netaji was also celebrated in other parts of the state with various programs and events. The state government had declared a public holiday on this occasion. The people of Tripura paid homage to Netaji and remembered his sacrifices and contributions for the freedom and unity of India.