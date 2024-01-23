Tripura’s Sabroom Land Port Set To Be Operational In February: LPAI Chairman Aditya Mishra

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2024: The Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Aditya Mishra, on Tuesday announced that the construction of the Sabroom Land Port is nearing completion. Mishra, accompanied by LPI Secretary Vivek Burman, and other dignitaries including Sanjeev Gupta, BSF IG Piyush Patel Purushottam Das, visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sabroom under South Tripura district.

During the visit, Mishra reviewed the development program of the ICP, emphasizing its importance for both India and Bangladesh. The delegation also included representatives from Bangladesh, such as PD Ramgarh Port, Sarwar Alam, and CO Lt. Col. Syed Imam Hossain.

In a press briefing, Mishra stated that the Sabroom Land Port is expected to be operational within the next month. He expressed the urgency to unveil the land port at the earliest to facilitate trade and travel between the two countries. The Chairman highlighted the strategic significance of the project, emphasizing its role in fostering stronger ties between India and Bangladesh.

Following the ICP inspection, the Indian delegation engaged with their Bangladeshi counterparts at the Maitri Setu, where they examined the blueprint of development activities for the Bangladesh ICP’s main construction program.

As the visit concluded, Chairman Aditya Mishra assured the media that efforts are underway to expedite the opening of the Sabroom Land Port. This development is anticipated to enhance bilateral trade and connectivity, further strengthening the relationship between India and Bangladesh.